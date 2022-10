Photos from UNC basketball’s win over Johnson C. Smith

The UNC basketball program hit the court on Friday night for an exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith. It was the first time UNC was on the court for this upcoming season and although it was an exhibition game, it was nice to get a look at this 2022-23 team.

While UNC opens up in under 10 days by hosting UNCW, getting these minutes with this Squad here is key.

The Tar Heels took care of business easily, winning 101-40 and did so with Caleb Love and Pete Nance leading the way in terms of scoring. Armando Bacot was a force on defense and on the boards, grabbing 20 rebounds on the night.

Let’s take a look at the photo gallery from Friday’s game against Johnson C. Smith:

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Head Coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels directs his team against the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls during the first half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after making a three-point basket against the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls during the first half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels Battles Nilous Hodge #21 of the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls for a rebound during the second half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Pete Nance #32 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots over Nilous Hodge #21 of the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls during the second half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28 , 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Ezekiel Cannedy #5 of the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls Battles Seth Trimble #0 of the North Carolina Tar Heels for the ball during the second half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks against the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls during the first half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28, 2022 in Chapel Hill , North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots over Ezekiel Cannedy #5 of the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls during the second half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28 , 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Cartier Jernigan #12 of the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls drives against D'Marco Dunn #11 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Leaky Black #1 of the North Carolina Tar Heels drives to the basket against the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls during the second half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Dontrez Styles #3 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots against Jataveous Watson #25 of the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls during the second half of the game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28 , 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Head Coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels directs his team against the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls during their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

