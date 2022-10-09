Photos from Ohio State Basketball’s Buckeyes on the Blacktop Event

Ohio State’s basketball players put their dunking and shooting skills on display, participated in a scrimmage and mingled with Buckeye fans during the Buckeyes on the Blacktop event on Thursday night.

Over the course of an hourlong showcase on the outdoor courts in between Ohio Stadium and the RPAC, the Ohio State men’s basketball team went head-to-head with the Women’s basketball team in a shooting stars contest and 3-point shootout. Roddy Gayle Jr., Brice Sensabaugh, Kalen Etzler and Felix Okpara then participated in the dunk contest before the entire men’s basketball participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage, after which the Buckeyes took some time to take pictures and mingle with their fans.

Gayle and Sensabaugh were the stars of the night, as Gayle won the dunk contest while Sensabaugh won the 3-point Shootout and was also a finalist in the dunk contest, but just about all of the Buckeyes put their dunking and shooting skills on display during the scrimmage, which featured far more flash than fundamentals.

Taylor Mikesell was the Women’s finalist in the 3-point Shootout and Madison Greene won the shooting stars competition, and the entire Women’s basketball team was on hand for the event as well. Several football players also made appearances, including CJ Stroud, who served as a judge for the dunk contest alongside Justice Sueing, Joey Lane and Brutus Buckeye.

