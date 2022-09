The Brookfield Fine Arts Festival returned to Kiwanis Park on Sept. 17, offering plenty of artistic opportunities for visitors. More than 30 artists and craftspeople displayed and sold their work. There was also an Instagram-worthy Art Wall displaying kids’ art, a performance by young musicians from A Sound Education and a chalk art contest, among other activities.

