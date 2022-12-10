PHOTOS: BFA-St. Albans students host 2nd Annual Academy Arts Night | Schools

ST. ALBANS — Students showed off their creative talents to the public Thursday at BFA-St. Albans’ Academy Arts night.

Featuring live performances, art exhibits and public workshops, the event was the second annual. The first Arts Night finally came to fruition last year.

“Students spend so much time with their art in private, so I love that this event gives them the opportunity to showcase their talents to a live audience,” principal Brett Blanchard told the Messenger.

The evening kicked off with Improv and art workshops before an opening reception in the BFA Connector. Blanchard said when the Connector was built in 2020, administrators decided then it would be the perfect place to exhibit student artwork.

“There are never any posters up here,” he said. “Instead, we purchased these tracks along the ceiling to display student art year-round.”

During the reception, visitors could view additional art exhibits in the south building, including student’s watercolor and acrylic paintings, drawings and photography.

On the other end of the hallway, Jordan Coulombe performed a Solo in beautiful Italian, singing “Nina” by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi. They received raucous applause from the parents and peers gathered around.

There were also performances by students in BFA-St. Albans’ string ensemble and chamber choir.

Meanwhile, senior Sierra Yates was manning a table of jewelry for sale made by students in the National Arts Honor Society. She said the profits would benefit next year’s Spanish class trip.

Across the hall from her, junior Karli Holland was drawing live, her sketch of a larger-than-life insect taped to the wall for all to see. She spoke with interested visitors in between sketching.

“I’ve been drawing my entire life,” she said. “My family is artistic too, so I was exposed to art at a young age.”

Later in the evening, visitors dispersed to different parts of the building for performances by City School’s jazz combo, BFA’s band and theater Improv troupe.

Student singer-songwriter Julia Parent performed a selection of covers and original songs, while student pianist Will Austin played piano steeped in the Styles of Elton John and Billy Joel.