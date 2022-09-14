Photos: 4A No. 2 Mario volleyball sweeps Independence

Marion’s Peyton Johnson (1) stretches to reach the ball during a volleyball match against Independence at Marion High School in Marion on Friday, September 13, 2022. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for the Gazette)

Marion’s Anna Reisner (2) keeps the ball in play during a volleyball match against Independence at Marion High School in Marion on Friday, September 13, 2022. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for the Gazette)

Marion’s Avery Van Hook (12) blocks a hit by Independence during a volleyball match at Marion High School in Marion on Friday, September 13, 2022. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for the Gazette)

Independence’s Madyson Ristvedt (11) keeps the ball in play during a volleyball match against Marion at Marion High School in Marion on Friday, September 13, 2022. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for the Gazette)

Independence’s Marie Gorman (5) passes the ball during a volleyball match against Marion at Marion High School in Marion on Friday, September 13, 2022. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for the Gazette)

Marion’s Avery Van Hook (12) passes the ball during a volleyball match against Independence at Marion High School in Marion on Friday, September 13, 2022. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for the Gazette)

Independence’s Leah House (10) tries to block a hit by Marion’s Hope Vanderlinden (8) during a volleyball match at Marion High School in Marion on Friday, September 13, 2022. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for the Gazette)

Marion’s Peyton Johnson (1) blocks a hit by Independence’s Keely Post (18) during a volleyball match at Marion High School in Marion on Friday, September 13, 2022. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for the Gazette)

Independence’s Olivia Albert (16) watches as a ball hit by Marion’s goes out of bounds during a volleyball match at Marion High School in Marion on Friday, September 13, 2022. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for the Gazette)

Independence’s Leah House (10) sets the ball as Marion’s Sophia Paulsen (6) goes up fpr the block during a volleyball match at Marion High School in Marion on Friday, September 13, 2022. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for the Gazette)

Marion’s Peyton Johnson (1) and Michaela Goad (17) try to block a shot by Independence’s Madyson Ristvedt (11) during a volleyball match at Marion High School in Marion on Friday, September 13, 2022. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for the Gazette )

Independence’s Marie Gorman (5) and Marion’s Avery Van Hook (12) leap for the ball during a volleyball match at Marion High School in Marion on Friday, September 13, 2022. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for the Gazette)

Marion swept Independence in an Iowa high school volleyball match at Marion High School on Friday, Sept. 13, 2022.