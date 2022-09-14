Photos: 2nd Annual Laughlin Family Foundation’s Charity Golf Tournament

Alan May, Alexa Landestoy, John Walton, Braden Holtby, Peter Bondra, Karl Alzner, Joe Beninati, Brent Johnson, NASCAR’s Ryan Ellis, Courtney Laughlin, Ken Sabourin, Chris Miller, Rod Langway, Craig Laughlin, Bob McDonald, Linda Laughlin, Wes Johnson, and Caleb Green.

The Laughlin Family Foundation, which raises money to help fight rare cancers, hosted its second annual Celebrity golf tournament Monday. Participants included the one and only Craig Laughlin, his NBC Sports Washington colleagues Joe Beninati, Alan May, Chris Miller and Alexa Landestoy, Caps radio announcer John Walton, and plenty of Caps alumni. Pat Sajak came too!

The all-day event at Crofton Country Club featured plenty of laughs, drinks, a marshmallow-driving contest, and bogies, but most importantly added far more money – the totals TBD – to the hundreds of thousands the foundation has already raised.

The Laughlin Family Foundation began in 2018 after Laughlin’s wife, Linda, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. In the past few years, they’ve raised funds with Laughlin-branded beers, wine, vodka, and whiskey.

See the photos from last year, too!