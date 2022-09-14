Photos: 2nd Annual Laughlin Family Foundation’s Charity Golf Tournament

Posted September 13, 2022

Alan May, Alexa Landestoy, John Walton, Braden Holtby, Peter Bondra, Karl Alzner, Joe Beninati, Brent Johnson, NASCAR’s Ryan Ellis, Courtney Laughlin, Ken Sabourin, Chris Miller, Rod Langway, Craig Laughlin, Bob McDonald, Linda Laughlin, Wes Johnson, and Caleb Green.

The Laughlin Family Foundation, which raises money to help fight rare cancers, hosted its second annual Celebrity golf tournament Monday. Participants included the one and only Craig Laughlin, his NBC Sports Washington colleagues Joe Beninati, Alan May, Chris Miller and Alexa Landestoy, Caps radio announcer John Walton, and plenty of Caps alumni. Pat Sajak came too!

The all-day event at Crofton Country Club featured plenty of laughs, drinks, a marshmallow-driving contest, and bogies, but most importantly added far more money – the totals TBD – to the hundreds of thousands the foundation has already raised.

The Laughlin Family Foundation began in 2018 after Laughlin’s wife, Linda, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. In the past few years, they’ve raised funds with Laughlin-branded beers, wine, vodka, and whiskey.

See the photos from last year, too!

Alexa Landestoy interviews Braden Holtby.

Brent Johnson and Karl Alzner.

Karl Alzner and Braden Holtby.

Caleb Green, Bob McDonald and Braden Holtby.

Goofing off before the group photo.

Everyone!

Linda and Craig Laughlin.

John Walton.

NBC Washington’s Chris Miller fist-bumps John Walton.

Brent Johnson is walking funny and everyone is Laughing at him.

Caleb Green and Bob McDonald sing the national anthem.

Ryan Ellis and Wes Johnson announce the start of the event.

Joe Beninati’s group makes a putt.

The Defending Champs goof off before winning again.

Peter Bondra and his group.

Ken Sabourin and his group.

Braden Holtby and his group.

Karl Alzner and his group.

Alan May and his group.

Rod Langway takes a shot.

Ryan Ellis got to drive the golf cart.

Craig Laughlin and his group.

John Walton and his group.

John Walton takes a shot.

Karl Alzner and Braden Holtby.

Courtney and Craig Laughlin.

A winner!

Ryan Ellis won the marshmallow driving contest.

The golf bag auction winner!

The winners celebrate.

The winners!

The Cup presentation.

Laughlin was horrified to once again award the Cup to his neighbor, who won for the second year in a row.

Autographed Gretzky, Howe and Ovechkin jerseys, up for auction.

The Holtby picture auction winner!

Up for auction!

Ellis’s Caps autographed racing pearls.

Wes Johnson and Ryan Ellis.

Braden Holtby signs a leg.

Signed by Braden Holtby.

Joe Beninati auctions off an Autographed picture.

Alan May threatens the crowd.

Alan May signs the wrong leg.

For the second year in a row, the winners!

Charlie the T-shirt guy!

Pat Sajak!

