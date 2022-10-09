Photos: 2022 Westside Invitational volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids

Dike-New Hartford’s Maryn Bixby celebrates a Wolverines point during their volleyball match against Mount Vernon at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

West Delaware’s Alivia Schulte stretches for a dig during their volleyball match against the Marion Wolves at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

West Delaware’s Allie Demmer attacks into the block of Marion’s Jenna Heinricy during their volleyball match at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Dike-New Hartford’s Maryn Bixby celebrates a Wolverines point during their volleyball match against Mount Vernon at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Marion’s Michaela Goad attacks during their volleyball match against the West Delaware Hawks at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Mount Vernon’s Parker Whitham sends the ball over the net during their volleyball match against West Delaware at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

West Delaware’s Kirstyn Kolbet sets during their volleyball match against the Marion Wolves at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Marion’s Jenna Heinricy attacks during their volleyball match against West Delaware at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

West Delaware’s Brooke Krogmann celebrates a Hawks point during their volleyball match against the Marion Wolves at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

West Delaware’s Olivia Halverson digs during their volleyball match against the Marion Wolves at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

West Delaware’s Brooke Krogmann celebrates a Hawks point during their volleyball match against the Marion Wolves at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Marion’s Michaela Goad celebrates a Wolves point during their volleyball match against the West Delaware Hawks at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

West Delaware’s Alivia Schulte stretches for a dig during their volleyball match against the Marion Wolves at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Mount Vernon’s Brooke Ellyson digs during their volleyball match against Dike-New Hartford at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

West Delaware’s Alivia Schulte (left) goes for a block of Marion’s Peyton Johnson during their volleyball match at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

West Delaware’s Gracie Lynch tips the ball away from Marion’s Peyton Johnson during their volleyball match at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Mount Vernon’s Emma Meester attacks during their volleyball match against the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Mount Vernon’s Madeleine Miller sets during their volleyball match against the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

West Delaware’s Kirstyn Kolbet sets during their volleyball match against the Marion Wolves at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Mount Vernon’s Parker Whitham sends the ball over the net during their volleyball match against West Delaware at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Marion’s Hope Vanderlinden attacks into the block of West Delaware’s Gracie Lynch during their volleyball match at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Marion libero Natalee Hartman (center, red) celebrates the Wolves’ win over Ankeny Centennial during their volleyball match at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Marion’s Michaela Goad attacks across the net from Ankeny Centennial’s Delaney Miller during their volleyball match at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Dike-New Hartford’s Madelyn Norton sets during their volleyball match against Mount Vernon at the Jefferson Westside Invitational at Jefferson High School in Southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Cedar Rapids Jefferson Hosted the 2022 Westside Invitational volleyball tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Dike-New Hartford beat Marion in the Championship match.