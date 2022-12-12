Photography Nonprofit FotoFocus Announces New Executive Director | Visual Arts | Cincinnati

click to enlarge Photo: Provided by FotoFocus Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth, currently FotoFocus’ Biennial director, will become the organization’s executive director in 2023.

A new leader will soon be at the helm of Cincinnati photography and arts nonprofit FotoFocus. After spending 12 years with the nonprofit, founding Executive Director Mary Ellen Goeke will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a press release.

FotoFocus says throughout her tenure, Goeke grew the nonprofit from a grassroots collective of photography supporters to an esteemed organization known for its programs and collaborations with acclaimed artists and curators from around the world.

“Her expansive approach and vision for signature programs like the FotoFocus Biennial and FotoFocus Symposium have allowed the organization to maintain the Integrity and risk-taking of its founding mission while growing astronomically to Collaborate on increasing numbers of projects with artists, curators, and participating Venues ,” the organization said in the press release.

During her time at FotoFocus, Goeke also helped develop the nonprofit into a grant-giving organization, which has given away more than 1,000 grants to artistic venues to present projects and photography educational programs.

Succeeding Goeke will be Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth, FotoFocus’ Biennial director. Siegwarth joined the organization in late 2021 after working as the Kettering curator of photography and special projects at the Dayton Art Institute. She will be FotoFocus’ second executive director since it was founded in 2010.

“This transition comes at a moment of tremendous growth for FotoFocus as their new center for photography will open in Cincinnati in 2024, ensuring the region’s continued education and celebration of lens-based art,” the press release said.

