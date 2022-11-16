Photographer’s work Featured in Art and Ale window

Local photographer Bonita Boothby is the featured artist in the Art and Ale window at Gritty’s in Auburn.

Boothby is a self-taught Maine photographer who started taking photos of her parents’ flower gardens while she was in high school. During that time, her love of nature took hold. She enjoys the captivating sights the outdoors has to offer whether it be an incoming storm, a visiting bird, a flower in bloom or raindrops on grass. One of her favorite activities is wandering around gardens, woodland and coastal areas capturing moments of inspiration from a distance or close up.

“Nature and the outdoors fill me with wonder and photographing it is my passion. My hope is to communicate my emotions to others. Inspiration for my work comes from the details and moments of everyday life. The colors of new Blooms in the gardens, the shadows of the Forests or the filtered light of sparkling water are always etched in my mind.”

The Gritty’s Art and Ale window is curated by Melanie Therrien of Wicked Illustrations. For info about the artist or to inquire about showing your own work visit wickedillustrations.com.

