A Houston photographer lost his entire business, and dozens of other artists might be displaced, after a fire ripped through a studio Tuesday morning.

The fire at Bohemian Photography is being investigated as a possible arson, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Hours after the Blaze at his studio had been extinguished, photographer Jack Potts said he believed he was targeted. Potts said he wasn’t insured and that he lost most of his business’ equipment in the blaze.

“I’ve got enough to stay afloat for a month or two, but that’s about it,” he said.

Potts declined to identify the person he suspected of setting his photography studio ablaze because of the ongoing investigation. No one had been arrested as of Tuesday night.

The fire happened at about 6:15 am Tuesday at Winter Street Studios, a Sawyer Yards building where artists rent studio space to create and store their art. Officials in a short statement said the fire was caused by an incendiary but did not provide more information. The fire started in the east end of the building and appeared to completely destroy a photography studio. There were no reported injuries.

The fire also caused smoke damage to other studios and may have caused structural damage to the building, people at the scene of the fire said Tuesday. Studio renters were told not to go into the building to get their work.

Potts has worked out of his studio for seven years. A third-generation photographer, he had done commercial work for Nike, Sketchers and other major brands. In recent years, he had expanded his business to include video photography, he said.

Potts said he was trying to practice stoicism in the face of adversity.

“I have empathy for the person who did this to me,” he said. “Whatever they’re going through to feel like this is a justifiable act, they must be in a lot of pain. I’m just trying to relieve them of their burden of guilt.”

While Potts’ studio sustained the worst damage from the fire, dozens of other working artists were also affected, authorities said.

Kevin Peterson, a painter with a space at the complex, was trying to get some items out of the building late Tuesday afternoon. Peterson said that while the flames from the fire did not reach his studio, he worried that the smoke had permanently damaged his canvases.

“We’re just trying to get some stuff out, the stuff that’s already been sold,” Peterson said.

Peterson said arson Investigators had collected security camera video from around the complex, and messages posted on social media said the fire started with an explosion and had been intentionally set. Peterson said everything he’d heard so far was hearsay.

Lauren Hainley, director of disaster recovery for the Houston Arts Alliance, said the group was activating an emergency relief fund for artists affected by the fire. Hainley said the photography studio alone might have sustained millions of dollars of damage in lost artwork and equipment.

The disaster recovery program was started after Hurricane Harvey to help raise funds for artists put in dire economic hardship, Hainley said. The program helped support Houston artists during the pandemic, and now the nonprofit hopes to help victims of the fire.

“The fire today is a terrible Tragedy that will rob dozens of artists of thousands of hours of work and thousands of dollars in materials and artwork – their livelihood and life’s work,” said Michele Leal Farah, the incoming chairwoman of Houston Arts Alliance. HAA and countless others are working to help. I’m grateful for this wonderful community that is rallying around the artists most in need right now.”

People who were affected by the fire can apply for a disaster grant at ready.haatx.com, Hainley said.