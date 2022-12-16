Photo-Realism Wasn’t James Cameron’s Goal For The Characters Of Avatar

When Cameron talks about how good, high-level performance Capture “hadn’t been done before,” it’s important to make a distinction between that and motion capture. Prior to “Avatar,” Andy Serkis, for instance, had already brought to life very convincing motion capture characters in “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” its sequel, “The Return of the King,” and Peter Jackson’s ” King Kong.” Yet Gollum, the “Lord of the Rings” character Serkis played, had a face that was rendered through CGI. Visual effects company Weta Digital, which also worked with Cameron on “Avatar,” used rotoscoping and animation to add Gollum’s face, with Serkis serving as a model and providing the character’s voice and body movements.

For some viewers, the overall look of the Na’vi and their gangly limbs in “Avatar” might still go to show that realistic humanoid CG characters are a form of unobtainium that can never be mined from anywhere but the uncanny valley. Whatever else you think about the design of the Na’vi, however, there’s no denying that Zoe Saldana, for one, makes Neytiri a believable character, thanks in part to technology that allowed the full range of her emotions to shine through. Whatever else it is, “Avatar” was a big step forward in enabling the Actors behind digital characters to give performances that wouldn’t get lost in translation from set to screen.