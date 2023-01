PHOTO GALLERY: The Pharaohs lose to Denmark – Multimedia

Egypt’s Ali Mohamed, center, in action against Denmark’s Magnus Jensen Saugstrup, left, and Henrik Jensen Mollgaard during the men’s World Championship group 4 handball match between Egypt and Denmark at Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, Monday Jan. 23, 2023.

Egypt’s Ibrahim Elmasry, left, and Denmark’s Henrik Jensen Mollgaard during the men’s World Championship group 4 handball match between Egypt and Denmark at Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, Monday Jan. 23, 2023.

Egypt’s Yehia Elderaa, center, in action with Denmark’s Henrik Jensen Mollgaard, left, and Magnus Jensen Saugstrup during the men’s World Championship group 4 handball match between Egypt and Denmark at Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, Monday Jan. 23, 2023.

Denmark’s goalkeeper Niklas Jacobsen Landin celebrates during the Men’s IHF World Handball Championship Group IV match between Egypt and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden on January 23, 2023.

Denmark’s Mikkel Hansen, left, prepares to shoot during the men’s World Championship group 4 handball match between Egypt and Denmark at Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, Monday Jan. 23, 2023.

Denmark’s Simon Bogetoft Pytlick in action against Egypt’s Yehia Elderaa, left, and Ali Mohamed during the men’s World Championship group 4 handball match between Egypt and Denmark at Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, Monday Jan. 23, 2023.

Egypt s Ali Mohamed (2ndL) and Egypt s Mohamed Mamdouh Shebib (2ndR) fight for the ball wih Denmark s Simon Bogetoft Pytlick (L) and Denmark s Henrik Mollgaard Jensen (R) during the IHF Men s World Championship Main Round group 4 handball match between Denmark and Egypt at the Malmo Arena in Malmo on January 23, 2023.