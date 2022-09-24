Photo gallery from Detroit Catholic Central at Birmingham Brother Rice football – The Oakland Press
Detroit Catholic Central got two scores from Brady Blakita — including a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown — and held on to beat Birmingham Brother Rice, 21-19, in Catholic High School League Central Division action at Lawrence Technological University on Friday, Sept . 23, 2022.
Blakita’s return helps Catholic Central thwart Rice’s title hopes, extend win streak in rivalry to eight games