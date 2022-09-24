Photo gallery from Detroit Catholic Central at Birmingham Brother Rice football – The Oakland Press

Detroit Catholic Central got two scores from Brady Blakita — including a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown — and held on to beat Birmingham Brother Rice, 21-19, in Catholic High School League Central Division action at Lawrence Technological University on Friday, Sept . 23, 2022.

Evan Haeger (2) and Connor Davey (18) lead the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks into the student section to celebrate a 21-19 win over Birmingham Brother Rice on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (MATTHEW B. MOWERY — MediaNews Group)

Detroit Catholic Central’s Evan Haeger (2) celebrates after picking up a first down that helped the Shamrocks run out the clock on a 21-19 win over Birmingham Brother Rice on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (MATTHEW B. MOWERY — MediaNews Group)































