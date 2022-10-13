Photo gallery: East girls claim county golf title – Salisbury Post

West Rowan’s Sarah Waller was all smiles when she made her putt on #15. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Carson’s Emily Kann tees off on the 16th tee. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

South Rowan’s Sarah Culbert swings a big driver on the 16th tee. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Salisbury’s Lola Koontz tees off on number 16. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

East Rowan’s Kaley “KP” Pfister uses an iron on the fairway. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

South Rowan’s Ava Blume tees off. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

East Rowan’s Emma Cornelison, tees off. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Salisbury’s, Kendall Colwell, watching her putt., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

North Rowan’s Azaria Elder using an iron on the fairway., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for trhe Salisbury Post

Salisbury’s Courtney Williams tees off in the rain., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for trhe Salisbury Post

South Rowan’s Ella Carden using an iron from the edge of the fairway. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

South Rowan’s Kassidy Sechler tees off., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for trhe Salisbury Post

