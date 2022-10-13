Photo gallery: East girls claim county golf title – Salisbury Post Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram West Rowan’s Sarah Waller was all smiles when she made her putt on #15. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post Carson’s Emily Kann tees off on the 16th tee. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post South Rowan’s Sarah Culbert swings a big driver on the 16th tee. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post Salisbury’s Lola Koontz tees off on number 16. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post East Rowan’s Kaley “KP” Pfister uses an iron on the fairway. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post South Rowan’s Ava Blume tees off. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post East Rowan’s Emma Cornelison, tees off. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post Salisbury’s, Kendall Colwell, watching her putt., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post North Rowan’s Azaria Elder using an iron on the fairway., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for trhe Salisbury Post Salisbury’s Courtney Williams tees off in the rain., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for trhe Salisbury Post South Rowan’s Ella Carden using an iron from the edge of the fairway. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post South Rowan’s Kassidy Sechler tees off., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for trhe Salisbury Post Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram