PHOTO GALLERY: Boys soccer at state tournament

Braden Mork scores the Hodags’ only goal, a free kick from 40 yards out.

The Hodag boys soccer made their first trip to the state tournament in Milwaukee Friday as the No. 4 seed and faced No. 1 seed the Notre Dame Tritons of Green Bay. The weather was warm and rainy in the first half as the Tritons scored a goal only 6:33 into the game and then scored a second later in the half. The Hodags were down 2-0 at the half but didn’t let up. With 30 minutes and seven seconds left in the second half the game was suspended due to Thunder and lightning. After the mandatory delay both teams came out to a wet turf with puddles and a constant downpour. With no Thunder or Lightning the game would continue as there was another game scheduled to be played after the completion of the game.

The conditions were making ground passes difficult as the standing water stopped the ball from rolling and slowed the game down. Late in the half the Tritons committed a foul and Braden Mork took the free kick from 40 yards out and made it past the goalie to make the score 1-2. The Hodags fought but could not find the back of the net again and lost 1-2 in their first ever trip to the state tournament.

BOB MAINHARDT PHOTOS