Phoenixville boys basketball outlasts Owen J. Roberts in overtime – PA Prep Live

BOYS BASKETBALL

Phoenixville 58, Owen J. Roberts 55 (OT)

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Aidan McClintock and Max Lebisky both scored 14 points apiece, leading the way for Phoenixville in a PAC crossover game against Owen J. Roberts at home. Christian Cervino (13 points) and Deacon Baratta (10) also scored double figures. Luke Fryer unleashed 32 points for the Wildcats and Tyler Rossi supplied nine.

Conrad Weiser 58, Daniel Boone 32

Highlights: Conrad Weiser knocked down 10 3-point shots Saturday afternoon in a Berks Division II win. Donovan Gingrich hit five treys on the way to 25 points for the Scouts (1-8 Berks II, 4-12 overall). Brendan Gaines scored 10 and Mason Sacarello nine for the visiting Blazers (0-7, 3-13).

Daniel Boone: Delissaint 2 0-2 5, Pinchok 0 0-0 0, Gaines 4 1-1 10, Kedis 1 0-0 2, M DiGiacomo 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez-Guzman 2 0-1 4, Hallman 0 0-0 0, Welker 1 0-0 2, Sacarello 4 1-2 9, Boyle 0 0-0 0, Totals 14 2-6 32

Conrad Weiser: Snyder 1 0-0 3, Diana 1 0-0 2, Gingrich 8 4-6 25, McKee 3 0-0 8, Civiello 0 2-2 2, Rapp 0 0-0 0, Miller 2 3-6 8, Malone 0 1-3 1, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Arnold 0 0-0 0, Plummer 4 0-0 9, Totals 19 10-17 58

Daniel Boone 9 4 7 12 – 32

Conrad Weiser 11 19 21 7 – 58

3-point goals: Delissaint, Gaines, Snyder, Gingrich 5, McKee 2, Miller, Plummer

Hill School 75, Mercersburg Academy 49

Highlights: Josh Cameron led Hill School with 16 points and 12 rebounds in a Mid-Atlantic Prep League road win on Saturday afternoon. Jacob Meachem added 15 points and Augie Gerhart 14 for the Blues (3-0 MAPL, 10-7 overall). Jinwoo Kim led the Blue Storm (1-3, 8-8) with 20 points.

Hill School: Cameron 7 2-3 16, O’Neil 2 0-0 6, Gerhart 6 2-4 14, Meachem 6 1-2 15, Molen 2 3-3 9, Field 1 2-2 5, Barney 1 0 -1 3, Bashiru 2 0-0 4, Gupta 1 0-0 3, Totals 28 10-15 75

Mercersburg Academy: Hedin 3 2-2 10, Kim 8 2-3 20, Wright 3 1-2 8, Brown 2 1-2 5, Rios 0 1-3 1, Colon 1 1-2 4, Golumbic 0 1-1 1, Graham-Myrie 0 0-1 0, Totals 17 9-16 49

Hill School 41 34 – 75

Mercersburg Academy 24 25 – 49

3-point goals: O’Neil 2, Meachem 2, Molen 2, Field, Barney, Gupta, Hedin 2, Kim 2, Wright, Colon

Academy of the New Church 77, Perkiomen School Varsity 46

Highlights: Kuzey Ercan scored 16 and Kosta Radulovic 11 for the Panthers.

High Point Baptist 58, Alliance Christian 48

Highlights: Ayden Wise led Alliance with 22 points and George Wachana scored 12.

Neshaminy 66, Upper Merion 57

Harriton 60, Pottsgrove 47

Perkiomen Valley 60, Souderton 25

Boyertown 63, Upper Darby 55

Highlights: Jake Kapp continued to produce as the PAC’s second-leading scorer with 24 points in a win for the Bears over Upper Darby in non-league play. Dylan Klass added 16 points and Richard Black drained four 3-pointers. Niymire Brown posted a game-high 25 points for Upper Darby

Upper Darby: Slaughter 2 2-2 7; Mulbah 0 0-1 0; Myers 4 2-2 11; Law 0 0-0 0; Joyner 4 3-4 12; A. Brown 0 0-2 0; Davis 0 0-0 0; N. Brown 11 2-3 25. Totals: 21 9-14 55

Boyertown: Tinney 3 1-2 7; Ward 1 2-2 4; Kap 9 1-4 24; Class 7 2-3 16; Black 4 0-0 12; Kern 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-11 65

Upper Darby 11 10 14 20-55

Boyertown 22 13 11 17-63

3-point goals: Slaughter, Mulbah, Joyner, N. Brown, Kapp 5, Black 4

Spring-Ford 69, Hazleton 45

Perkiomen School National 88, Kiski School 30

Highlights: Thomas Haugh led five double-digit scorers for the Panthers on Saturday with 19 points. Bobby Rosenberger followed with 16, Trey Micah Lieb had 14, Preist Ryan scored 13 and Henry Herman added 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Methacton 65, North Penn 64

Highlights: Cassidy Kropp dropped 22 points in a win for Methacton and is 46 away from hitting 1,000 in her varsity career. Kropp also made nine assists while Mairi Smith had a game-high 26 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Ashley Fisher also scored double figures with 11 points for the Warriors. Olivia Stone led North Penn with 17 points while Cameron Crowley, Caleigh Sperling and Abby Plaugher had 10 each.

North Penn: Crowley 3 2-2 10; Orth 2 0-0 4; Sperling 4 2-3 10; In the same 2 0-0 4; Plougher 4 0-0 10; Donnelly 3 1-2 9; Stone 5 4-6 17; Smink 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 9-13 64

Methacton: Fisher 4 0-0 11; Body 6 9-10 22; Coupe 0 0-0 0; Torres 1 0-0 3; Cingiser 1 0-0 3; Freese 0 0-0 0; Smith 11 4-6 26. Totals 23 13-16 65

North Penn 17 15 23 9 – 64

Methacton 16 18 17 14 – 65

3-point goals: Crowley 2, Plaugher 2, Donnelly 2, Stone 3, Fisher 3, Kropp, Torres, Cingiser

Perkiomen Valley 46, Souderton 23

Highlights: The Vikings played stout defense, holding Souderton to single-digit scoring in three quarters with just one point in the fourth in a win at home. Quinn Boettinger put up 19 points for Perkiomen Valley and Bella Bacani had 12. Casey Harter had 11 points for Souderton.

Souderton: Bemel 0 0-0 0; Bohmueller 1 0-0 2; Fenchel 0 0-0 0; McGillian 0 0-0 0; Harter 4 1-1 11; Stefanowicz 0 0-0 0; McDonough 1 0-0 2; McConnaha 2 3-8 8. Totals: 8 4-9 23

Perkiomen Valley: Bacani 4 0-0 12; Smith 1 0-0 2; E. Stein 1 0-0 2; L. Stein 2 1-2 5; Boettinger 8 2-5 19; Galbavy 3 0-2 6. Totals: 19 3-9 46

Souderton 11 5 6 1-23

Perkiomen Valley 9 12 8 17-46

3-point goals: Hater 2, McConnaha, Bacani 4, Boettinger

Owen J. Roberts 52, 36 Upper Perkiomen

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Gabbi Koury paved the way for the Wildcats with 22 points and Asya Price put up 15. Erin States had 18 points for the Indians.

Pottstown 61, Simon Gratz 47

Highlights: Tamaya Jared amassed 27 points, five rebounds and a pair of steals to lead Pottstown to a win over Simon Gratz in non-league action at home. Zaira Brown (seven points) made 16 rebounds and Ashley Weller had 11 rebounds. Mikayla Brandon added 11 points. Pottstown was awarded two points from Simon Gratz.

Simon Gratz: Lovetts 0 0-0 0; Ivalies 5 0-0 11; Zakiyah 9 4-10 26; Canaan 1 0-1 2; Nashyiah 0 0-0 0; Desoni 1 0-0 2; Soniyah 2 0-0 4; Njau 0 0-0 0; Lynaugh 1 0-2. Totals: 19 4-11 47

Pottstown: Hill 2 3-4 7; Jarrett 9 2-5 27; Brown 3 1-4 7; Brandon 4 3-8 11; Diaz 0 0-2 0; Weller 1 0-0 2; McClune 1 3-4 5. Totals: 20 12-27 61

Simon Gratz 5 19 15 8-47

Pottstown 8 13 13 27-61

3-point goals: Ivalies, Zakkiyah 4, Jarrett 4

Boyertown 45, Pottsgrove 31

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Cori Bieber scored 11 points for Boyertown and Harper Glennon had 10 in a PAC crossover win for the Bears. Aaliya Freeman scored a game-high 15 points for the Falcons.

Mercersburg Academy 38, Hill School 31

High Point Baptist 61, Alliance Christian 28

Berks Catholic 63, Daniel Boone 23

WRESTLING

Exeter Blue and White Duals

Lackawanna Trail 36, Daniel Boone 29

133 – Garet Fowler (LT) dec. Bradley Floria, 10-3 (3-0)

139 – Ethan Lee (LT) dec. Nolan Brown, 8-3 (6-0)

145 – Brett Marchiano (DB) pinned IIsaac Ryon, 3:28 (6-6)

152 – Max Bluhm (LT) pinned Ryan Poore, 1:05 (12-6)

160 – Deegan Ross (LT) pinned Jared Hewitt, 0:46 (18-6)

172 – Robbie Schneider (LT) pinned Khyree Inman, 1:44 (24-6)

189 – Tucker Hogan (DB) won by tech. fall over Beau Ware, 19-4 3:27 (24-11)

215 – Seth Ross (LT) pinned Jamie Harris, 0:16 (30-11)

285 – Jonah Houser (LT) pinned Jordan Meye, 3:14 (36-11)

106 – Double Forfeit (36-11)

113 – Jackson Drumheller (DB) won by forfeit (36-17)

120 – Aidan Laws (DB) won by forfeit (36-23)

126 – Dean Houser (DB) pinned Carson Ware, 0:28 (36-29)

Downingtown West 34, Daniel Boone 30

127 – Dean Houser (DB) pinned Levi Richmond, 1:03 (0-6)

132 – Nick Bournazel (DW) won by tech. fall over Ayden Elzalata, 15-0 5:05 (5-6)

138 – Kevin Bernhard (DW) dec. Nolan Brown, 14-6 (9-6)

145 – Brett Marchiano (DB) pinned Jacob Barry, 1:36 (9-12)

152 – Ryan Poore (DB) dec. Jordan Barry, 3-2 (9-15)

160 – Caleb Pate (DW) dec. Jared Hewitt, 7-6 (12-15)

172 – Khyree Inman (DB) pinned Trevor Ross, 2:19 (12-21)

189 – Tucker Hogan (DB) pinned Quinn Rock, 0:56 (12-27)

215 – Mason Hale (DW) pinned Jamie Harris, 2:46 (18-27)

285 – Jordan Meyer (DB) dec. Isaac Russell, 9-8 (18-30)

107 – Brayden Sigle (DW) won by forfeit (24-30)

114 – Chase Sigle (DW dec. Jackson Drumheller, 13-5 (28-30)

121 – Sienna Landrum (DW) won by forfeit (34-30)