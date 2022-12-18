Phoenix women suffer fifth loss after own-goal

An own goal has denied the Wellington Phoenix their first point of the Women’s A-League season.



Photo: Photosport

The Phoenix recorded a fifth defeat from five matches in their 1-0 loss to table-topping Adelaide United in Wellington on Saturday.

Center back Mackenzie Barry was the unlucky player, deflecting a cross into the back of her own net midway through the first half.

Adelaide otherwise only occasionally threatened the Wellington goal while the home side created some decent chances, turning in an improved showing from their 3-0 defeat to Canberra United seven days earlier.

Phoenix head Coach Natalie Lawrence said her players were deeply disappointed.

“You can see from the girls it was a difference from last week,” Lawrence said.

“Last week we knew we didn’t play well, we knew that wasn’t us and we knew we deserved to lose the game.

“The feeling this week was completely different. We competed, we had more shots on target than they did [and] we had the same amount of final third entries as they did. Credit to their goalkeeper. I thought she pulled off some fabulous saves.

“If we play like that against what is the joint top team in the league we can compete against anyone.”

Barry was noticeably distressed after the match for conceding the own goal, but Lawrence felt her center back “was outstanding today”.

“Mack just wears her heart on her sleeve. She loves the club, she loves these girls [and] she has incredibly high standards.

“We can talk about the own goal, but look at how many blocks she makes, look at how many times she throws herself into tackles. She’s a proper defender.”

“I thought Mack was outstanding today.

Natalie Lawrence made two changes to the team which started against Canberra.

Midfielder Grace Wisnewski and fullback Saskia Vosper were named to make their first starts of the season in place of Alyssa Whinham and Claudio Cicco.

It was Wisnewski’s first appearance for the Phoenix since February, when she took a break from football for mental health reasons.

The Wellington Phoenix women will return to action after Christmas, when they will renew acquaintances with Adelaide United in South Australia on December 27.

– RNZ