Phoenix Suns’ worth skyrockets on 2022 list

The Phoenix Suns are rising on the list of the NBA’s most valuable franchises.

Forbes has released its annual list of NBA team values ​​and Phoenix comes in at No. 13 in 2022 with a value of $2.7 billion, according to the site.

Forbes lists the team’s value as up 50%, the highest increase in the NBA.

The team was listed as worth around $1.7 billion by the site in early 2021 and was ranked No. 17 among NBA teams in value.

The Suns were listed as being worth $1.28 billion in 2018, $1.5 billion in 2019 and $1.625 billion in 2020.

Robert Sarver, the Suns’ managing partner, purchased the team for $404 million in 2004.

Last year, Forbes listed the Suns as having an operating income of $20 million. The site puts that at $87 million now.

In September, Sarver said he would sell the Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury amid backlash from an NBA investigation into his basketball team’s work environment.

Forbes reported that the team could sell for at least $2.5 billion.

The Golden State Warriors are listed as the most valuable franchise in the NBA by Forbes for 2022, at $7 billion, followed by the New York Knicks at $6.1 billion.

The New Orleans Pelicans are last on the list at $1.6 billion.

