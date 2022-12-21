Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Washington Wizards (11-20) will attempt to break a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (19-12) on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Footprint Center. The Matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on BSAZ and NBCS-DC. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Suns vs. Wizards

The 115.8 points per game the Suns record are just 2.1 more points than the Wizards allow (113.7).

Phoenix is ​​13-4 when scoring more than 113.7 points.

Washington is 10-9 when allowing fewer than 115.8 points.

The Wizards put up the same points per game as the Suns give up (110.6).

Washington has put together a 6-10 record in games it scores more than 110.6 points.

Phoenix’s record is 12-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.

This season, the Suns have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Wizards’ opponents have hit.

Phoenix has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Wizards are shooting 47.2% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.9% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Washington has a 7-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads active Suns’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 5.8 assists.

Deandre Ayton contributes with 9.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game in addition to his 17.1 PPG scoring average.

Booker leads active Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mikal Bridges averages 1.3 steals per game, while Bismack Biyombo has 1.4 blocks per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kristaps Porzingis’ averages this season include 22.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Monte Morris is also good for 9.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma hits 2.5 three-pointers per game.

Porzingis swats 1.5 shots per game on average this season. Jordan Goodwin contributes on the defensive side with 1.3 steals per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2022 Pelicans L 129-124 Away 12/13/2022 Rockets L 111-97 Away 12/15/2022 Clippers W 111-95 Away 12/17/2022 Pelicans W 118-114 Mold 12/19/2022 Lakers W 130-104 Mold 12/20/2022 Wizards – Mold 12/23/2022 Grizzlies – Mold 12/25/2022 Nuggets – Away 12/27/2022 Grizzlies – Away 12/28/2022 Wizards – Away 12/30/2022 Raptors – Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/10/2022 Clippers L 114-107 Mold 12/12/2022 Nets L 112-100 Mold 12/14/2022 Nuggets L 141-128 Away 12/17/2022 Clippers L 102-93 Away 12/18/2022 Lakers L 119-117 Away 12/20/2022 Sun – Away 12/22/2022 Jazz – Away 12/23/2022 Kings – Away 12/27/2022 76ers – Mold 12/28/2022 Sun – Mold 12/30/2022 Magic – Away

How to watch the Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: