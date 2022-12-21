Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Washington Wizards (11-20) will attempt to break a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (19-12) on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Footprint Center. The Matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on BSAZ and NBCS-DC. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Wizards
Key Stats for Suns vs. Wizards
- The 115.8 points per game the Suns record are just 2.1 more points than the Wizards allow (113.7).
- Phoenix is 13-4 when scoring more than 113.7 points.
- Washington is 10-9 when allowing fewer than 115.8 points.
- The Wizards put up the same points per game as the Suns give up (110.6).
- Washington has put together a 6-10 record in games it scores more than 110.6 points.
- Phoenix’s record is 12-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Wizards’ opponents have hit.
- Phoenix has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Wizards are shooting 47.2% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.9% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Washington has a 7-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads active Suns’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
- Deandre Ayton contributes with 9.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game in addition to his 17.1 PPG scoring average.
- Booker leads active Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mikal Bridges averages 1.3 steals per game, while Bismack Biyombo has 1.4 blocks per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kristaps Porzingis’ averages this season include 22.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
- Monte Morris is also good for 9.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
- Kyle Kuzma hits 2.5 three-pointers per game.
- Porzingis swats 1.5 shots per game on average this season. Jordan Goodwin contributes on the defensive side with 1.3 steals per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/11/2022
|
Pelicans
|
L 129-124
|
Away
|
12/13/2022
|
Rockets
|
L 111-97
|
Away
|
12/15/2022
|
Clippers
|
W 111-95
|
Away
|
12/17/2022
|
Pelicans
|
W 118-114
|
Mold
|
12/19/2022
|
Lakers
|
W 130-104
|
Mold
|
12/20/2022
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/10/2022
|
Clippers
|
L 114-107
|
Mold
|
12/12/2022
|
Nets
|
L 112-100
|
Mold
|
12/14/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 141-128
|
Away
|
12/17/2022
|
Clippers
|
L 102-93
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Lakers
|
L 119-117
|
Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
12/22/2022
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
76ers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Magic
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.