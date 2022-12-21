Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Image placeholder title

The Washington Wizards (11-20) will attempt to break a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (19-12) on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Footprint Center. The Matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on BSAZ and NBCS-DC. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button