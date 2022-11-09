Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA picks, predictions, odds

The Phoenix Suns face the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA game on Wednesday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The game is scheduled for 6 pm MST and can be seen on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports North.

Who will win the game?

Check out these odds, Picks and predictions for the contest.

The Suns are a 1.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Phoenix is ​​-120 on the Moneyline and Minnesota is +100.

The over/under for the game is set at 222.5 points.

Peter Tran writes: “The Timberwolves have been in poor form and they just lost to the Knicks, but they have home court advantage and no injuries so this might be their best chance to beat the Suns this season. This should be a close one, but I’ll go with the Suns to bounce back into form with a narrow win here.”

