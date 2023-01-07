Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Phoenix Suns (20-19) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (20-19) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSSUN. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Heat

Key Stats for Suns vs. Heat

The Heat score 109.0 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 111.2 the Suns give up.

When Miami totals more than 111.2 points, it is 12-3.

Phoenix is ​​12-4 when allowing fewer than 109.0 points.

The Suns score just 4.0 more points per game (113.5) than the Heat give up (109.5).

When it scores more than 109.5 points, Phoenix is ​​17-9.

Miami has a 17-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.5 points.

The Heat make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

Miami is 11-4 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

The Suns’ 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Phoenix has an 11-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo averages 21.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, with 3.2 assists.

Kyle Lowry puts up 13.4 points per game and adds 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Heat.

Tyler Herro leads the active Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jimmy Butler averages 2.2 steals per game, while Adebayo has 0.8 blocks per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker averages 27.1 points per game. He also records 4.6 rebounds and averages 5.6 assists per game.

Deandre Ayton’s statline of 9.7 rebounds, 17.4 points and 1.9 assists adds to the team’s efforts.

Booker averages 2.3 three-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 1.1 steals per game, and Bismack Biyombo records 1.3 blocks per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/28/2022 Lakers W 112-98 Mold 12/30/2022 Nuggets L 124-119 Away 12/31/2022 Jazz W 126-123 Away 1/2/2023 Clippers W 110-100 Away 1/4/2023 Lakers L 112-109 Away 1/6/2023 Sun – Away 1/8/2023 Nets – Mold 1/10/2023 Thunder – Mold 1/12/2023 Bucks – Mold 1/14/2023 Bucks – Mold 1/16/2023 Hawks – Away

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2022 Grizzlies W 125-108 Away 12/28/2022 Wizards L 127-102 Away 12/30/2022 Raptors L 113-104 Away 1/2/2023 Knicks L 102-83 Away 1/4/2023 Cavaliers W 90-88 Away 1/6/2023 Heat – Mold 1/8/2023 Cavaliers – Mold 1/10/2023 Warriors – Away 1/11/2023 Nuggets – Away 1/13/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/16/2023 Grizzlies – Away

