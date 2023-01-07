Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Phoenix Suns (20-19) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (20-19) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSSUN. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Heat
Key Stats for Suns vs. Heat
- The Heat score 109.0 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 111.2 the Suns give up.
- When Miami totals more than 111.2 points, it is 12-3.
- Phoenix is 12-4 when allowing fewer than 109.0 points.
- The Suns score just 4.0 more points per game (113.5) than the Heat give up (109.5).
- When it scores more than 109.5 points, Phoenix is 17-9.
- Miami has a 17-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.5 points.
- The Heat make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
- Miami is 11-4 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
- The Suns’ 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Phoenix has an 11-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo averages 21.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, with 3.2 assists.
- Kyle Lowry puts up 13.4 points per game and adds 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Heat.
- Tyler Herro leads the active Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jimmy Butler averages 2.2 steals per game, while Adebayo has 0.8 blocks per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker averages 27.1 points per game. He also records 4.6 rebounds and averages 5.6 assists per game.
- Deandre Ayton’s statline of 9.7 rebounds, 17.4 points and 1.9 assists adds to the team’s efforts.
- Booker averages 2.3 three-pointers per game.
- Mikal Bridges averages 1.1 steals per game, and Bismack Biyombo records 1.3 blocks per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Lakers
|
W 112-98
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 124-119
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Jazz
|
W 126-123
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Clippers
|
W 110-100
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Lakers
|
L 112-109
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Nets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/12/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/14/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/16/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Away
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
W 125-108
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Wizards
|
L 127-102
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Raptors
|
L 113-104
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Knicks
|
L 102-83
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
W 90-88
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Heat
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/8/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
