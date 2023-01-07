Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Image placeholder title

The Phoenix Suns (20-19) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (20-19) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSSUN. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Heat

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button