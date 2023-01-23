Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-14) hit the court against the Phoenix Suns (23-24) on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSSE. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Suns vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies score 5.6 more points per game (117.6) than the Suns give up (112.0).

Memphis is 28-3 when scoring more than 112.0 points.

When Phoenix allows fewer than 117.6 points, it is 22-12.

The Suns score just 0.8 more points per game (112.7) than the Grizzlies allow (111.9).

Phoenix has put together a 19-7 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.

Memphis’ record is 22-4 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.

This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Suns’ opponents have hit.

Memphis is 20-1 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Suns are shooting 46.3% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.4% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

Phoenix is ​​20-11 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies active leader in points and assists this season is Ja Morant, who scores 27.2 points per game along with 7.9 assists.

Steven Adams puts up 8.6 points per game and adds 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies get 2.0 three-pointers per game out of Dillon Brooks.

Tyus Jones averages 1.0 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3.3 blocks per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton’s averages this season include 17.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Mikal Bridges is on the books for 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Damion Lee is the top scorer from distance for the Suns (among active players), hitting 1.9 Threes per game.

Bridges averages 1.2 steals per game, while Bismack Biyombo notches 1.3 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2023 Spurs W 135-129 Mold 1/14/2023 Pacers W 130-112 Away 1/16/2023 Sun W 136-106 Mold 1/18/2023 Cavaliers W 115-114 Mold 1/20/2023 Lakers L 122-121 Away 1/22/2023 Sun – Away 1/23/2023 Kings – Away 1/25/2023 Warriors – Away 1/27/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/29/2023 Pacers – Mold 2/1/2023 Trail Blazers – Mold

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2023 Nuggets L 126-97 Away 1/13/2023 Timberwolves L 121-116 Away 1/16/2023 Grizzlies L 136-106 Away 1/19/2023 Nets W 117-112 Mold 1/21/2023 Pacers W 112-107 Mold 1/22/2023 Grizzlies – Mold 1/24/2023 Hornets – Mold 1/26/2023 Mavericks – Mold 1/28/2023 Spurs – Away 1/30/2023 Raptors – Mold 2/1/2023 Hawks – Mold

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

