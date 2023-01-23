Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-14) hit the court against the Phoenix Suns (23-24) on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSSE. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies
Key Stats for Suns vs. Grizzlies
- The Grizzlies score 5.6 more points per game (117.6) than the Suns give up (112.0).
- Memphis is 28-3 when scoring more than 112.0 points.
- When Phoenix allows fewer than 117.6 points, it is 22-12.
- The Suns score just 0.8 more points per game (112.7) than the Grizzlies allow (111.9).
- Phoenix has put together a 19-7 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
- Memphis’ record is 22-4 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Suns’ opponents have hit.
- Memphis is 20-1 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Suns are shooting 46.3% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.4% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.
- Phoenix is 20-11 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies active leader in points and assists this season is Ja Morant, who scores 27.2 points per game along with 7.9 assists.
- Steven Adams puts up 8.6 points per game and adds 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies get 2.0 three-pointers per game out of Dillon Brooks.
- Tyus Jones averages 1.0 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3.3 blocks per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton’s averages this season include 17.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
- Mikal Bridges is on the books for 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Damion Lee is the top scorer from distance for the Suns (among active players), hitting 1.9 Threes per game.
- Bridges averages 1.2 steals per game, while Bismack Biyombo notches 1.3 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Spurs
|
W 135-129
|
Mold
|
1/14/2023
|
Pacers
|
W 130-112
|
Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Sun
|
W 136-106
|
Mold
|
1/18/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
W 115-114
|
Mold
|
1/20/2023
|
Lakers
|
L 122-121
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
1/23/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
1/25/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/27/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
|
1/29/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/1/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Mold
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Nuggets
|
L 126-97
|
Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
L 121-116
|
Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
L 136-106
|
Away
|
1/19/2023
|
Nets
|
W 117-112
|
Mold
|
1/21/2023
|
Pacers
|
W 112-107
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/24/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/26/2023
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/28/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
1/30/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/1/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
