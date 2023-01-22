Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Indiana Pacers (23-24) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (22-24) on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Footprint Center. The Matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSIN. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Pacers
Key Stats for Suns vs. Pacers
- The Suns average just 4.2 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Pacers give up (116.9).
- Phoenix is 13-5 when scoring more than 116.9 points.
- Indiana has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Pacers’ 115.2 points per game are just 3.0 more points than the 112.2 the Suns allow to opponents.
- Indiana has put together an 18-9 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
- Phoenix is 19-12 when it gives up fewer than 115.2 points.
- The Suns are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- Phoenix is 11-7 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Pacers have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Indiana has compiled a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.5% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns active scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 27.1 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
- Chris Paul contributes with 13.1 points, 8.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds a game, and Deandre Ayton adds 17.5 points, 2.1 assists and 9.9 rebounds per contest.
- Damion Lee leads active Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mikal Bridges averages 1.2 steals per game, while Bismack Biyombo has 1.3 blocks per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton’s statline this season includes 20.2 points, 10.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Myles Turner also chips in with 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
- Buddy Hield makes 3.7 three-pointers per game.
- Turner collects 2.4 blocks per game, while Haliburton averages 1.8 steals per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/10/2023
|
Warriors
|
W 125-113
|
Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Nuggets
|
L 126-97
|
Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
L 121-116
|
Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
L 136-106
|
Away
|
1/19/2023
|
Nets
|
W 117-112
|
Mold
|
1/21/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/24/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/26/2023
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/28/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
1/30/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Mold
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Hawks
|
L 113-111
|
Mold
|
1/14/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
L 130-112
|
Mold
|
1/16/2023
|
Bucks
|
L 132-119
|
Away
|
1/18/2023
|
Thunder
|
L 126-106
|
Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Nuggets
|
L 134-111
|
Away
|
1/21/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
1/24/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Away
|
1/27/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/29/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
2/2/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.