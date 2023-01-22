Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Indiana Pacers (23-24) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (22-24) on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Footprint Center. The Matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSIN. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

