Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Indiana Pacers (23-24) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (22-24) on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Footprint Center. The Matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSIN. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Pacers

Key Stats for Suns vs. Pacers

The Suns average just 4.2 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Pacers give up (116.9).

Phoenix is ​​13-5 when scoring more than 116.9 points.

Indiana has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 112.7 points.

The Pacers’ 115.2 points per game are just 3.0 more points than the 112.2 the Suns allow to opponents.

Indiana has put together an 18-9 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Phoenix is ​​19-12 when it gives up fewer than 115.2 points.

The Suns are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Phoenix is ​​11-7 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Pacers have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Indiana has compiled a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.5% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns active scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 27.1 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Chris Paul contributes with 13.1 points, 8.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds a game, and Deandre Ayton adds 17.5 points, 2.1 assists and 9.9 rebounds per contest.

Damion Lee leads active Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mikal Bridges averages 1.2 steals per game, while Bismack Biyombo has 1.3 blocks per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton’s statline this season includes 20.2 points, 10.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Myles Turner also chips in with 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Buddy Hield makes 3.7 three-pointers per game.

Turner collects 2.4 blocks per game, while Haliburton averages 1.8 steals per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/10/2023 Warriors W 125-113 Away 1/11/2023 Nuggets L 126-97 Away 1/13/2023 Timberwolves L 121-116 Away 1/16/2023 Grizzlies L 136-106 Away 1/19/2023 Nets W 117-112 Mold 1/21/2023 Pacers – Mold 1/22/2023 Grizzlies – Mold 1/24/2023 Hornets – Mold 1/26/2023 Mavericks – Mold 1/28/2023 Spurs – Away 1/30/2023 Raptors – Mold

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2023 Hawks L 113-111 Mold 1/14/2023 Grizzlies L 130-112 Mold 1/16/2023 Bucks L 132-119 Away 1/18/2023 Thunder L 126-106 Away 1/20/2023 Nuggets L 134-111 Away 1/21/2023 Sun – Away 1/24/2023 Bulls – Mold 1/25/2023 Magic – Away 1/27/2023 Bucks – Mold 1/29/2023 Grizzlies – Away 2/2/2023 Lakers – Mold

How to watch the Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

