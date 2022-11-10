Phoenix Suns Unveil New NBA City Edition Uniform

The following is directly from a Phoenix Suns press release:

“The Phoenix Suns 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform honors Arizona’s 22 Federally recognized indigenous Tribes with its symbolic turquoise color and thoughtful design details. Arizona is home to one of the largest urban Native American populations of any US state and tribal lands and reservations account for more than a quarter of the state’s total land area.

“The City Edition uniform pays tribute to the rich histories and cultures of the state’s Tribal Nations and celebrates their shared love of basketball.

