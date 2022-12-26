Phoenix Suns Start to Slip in NBA Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns would love to stop the bleeding.

The Suns are now on a three-game losing streak that was capped off by an overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day. Phoenix welcomed back Devin Booker from a groin injury that kept him out for three games – only to see him re-injur himself after just four minutes of play.

It feels as if nothing can go right for the Suns, and a road slate to finish the new year featuring Memphis, Washington and Toronto isn’t exactly cake to turn the tide.

