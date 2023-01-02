Phoenix Suns Slide Out of Top Ten in Updated NBA Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns hope 2023 can propel a new sense of play and hunger after dropping their previous five-of-six games.

With no Devin Booker and recent developments suggesting Cam Johnson may not be back as soon as expected, the Suns will finish their road trip with games against the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers before returning home for matchups against the Miami Heat and Cavaliers (again) .

