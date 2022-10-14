Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker Sits at +2800 to Win NBA MVP

Last season, Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker finished fourth in MVP votes behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Booker didn’t get any first-place votes while gaining just one vote for second place. They did manage eight third-place votes, 49 fourth-place votes, and 22 fifth-place votes for a total of 216, placing above the Dallas Mavericks

They finished the regular season averaging 26.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from the field. Booker’s efforts were a big reason the Suns were able to set a franchise record in regular season wins last year with 64, which paced the entire NBA.

According to OddsSeeker’s preseason odds, Booker is +2800 to win this year’s MVP Award. They sit 11th right behind LeBron James (+1800) and above Trae Young, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Jimmy Butler (+4000).

NBA.com’s Shaun Powell believes Booker has it in him to be an MVP finalist.

Booker has accomplished plenty in his career thus far. Can he propel himself to hit the next level?

The Suns play host to the Dallas Mavericks for their regular season opener on Oct. 19.

