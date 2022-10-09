Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker Left Out of Top Ten in NBA Rankings

The debate continues to rage over where Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker ranks among the NBA’s best, and in the eyes of Sports Illustrated, he’s not quite top-ten material.

Five Suns cracked the top 100 of the preseason rankings, and Booker led the pack after ranking at No. 12 in the process:

79. Cam Johnson

(Previous rank: NR)

“Johnson walked into the league as a deadly three-point shooter and has started to shore up his game in other areas, but most importantly, you can’t leave him open. He’s benefited from two playoff runs in Phoenix, as well as excellent guard play. Johnson will presumably step in as a full-time starter this season, where his mettle will be tested defensively, but his size and shotmaking have made him invaluable.”

51. Mikal Bridges

(Previous rank: 53)

“Bridges has become an archetypal supporting wing in pretty short order as a Stellar defender with elite length and enough Offensive juice to threaten opponents on both ends. He’s been extremely durable and consistent the past few years, and with Jae Crowder seemingly on the outs, even more will be asked of him. Bridges’s impact has less to do with his stats and more with the way his frame and Positioning affect the game, and he plugs in seamlessly alongside star talent. His $90 million Rookie extension may prove to be a bargain .”

49. Deandre Ayton

(Previous ranking: 37 )

“Few players will be more interesting to keep an eye on than the 24-year-old, who sat on the free-agent market longer than just about any player of his Talent level. The big man is solid at just about everything. The Suns declined to give him a max extension a year ago, but this summer opted to match the four-year, $133 million offer sheet the Pacers handed him. Between how that was handled, and Ayton not having spoken to Monty Williams at all over the summer, it remains to be seen how this will all play out. Will he want out of Phoenix? Or will all of this motivate him to play better than he ever has?”

24. Chris Paul

(Previous rank: 18)

Every basketball team you put Chris Paul on is good. Yes, they may infuriate you. Yes, his recent injury issues in the Playoffs are concerning. And yes, they may be getting too old to be the first option. Ultimately, you cannot deny the way Paul raises the floor of whatever team he’s on. Even if the Suns may be led by Devin Booker now, CP3 is as important to their success as anyone else in the organization.

12. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

(Previous rank: 16)

Booker proved last season that he could be the best player on a great team, as he led the Suns to a league-best 64 wins. Booker is a three-level scorer and improving individual defender. And after he helped push the Suns to the one seed in 2022, Booker should be extra motivated after Phoenix’s dispiriting second-round loss to the Mavericks. Without many tweaks to the roster in the summer, it’s clear the Suns are expecting Booker to carry a superstar burden for them moving forward.

Here’s who Booker fell behind in the rankings:

11. Paul George

10. Jimmy Butler

9. Jayson Tatum

8. Kawhi Leonard

7. LeBron James

6. Luka Doncic

5. Joel Embiid

4. Kevin Durant

3. Steph Curry

2. Nikola Jokic

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

