Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For NBA Champion Forward

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA for the last two seasons.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season.

This season, they are 9-6 in their first 15 games, which has them tied for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Recently, Shams Charania of The Athletic (h/t Legion Hoops) reported an interesting tidbit in an article that the Suns had shown interest in NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma, who currently plays for the Washington Wizards.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button