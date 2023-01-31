Phoenix Suns Reportedly Emerging as Strong Possibility for Toronto Raptors Forward OG Anunoby

We’re now less than ten days removed from the NBA trade deadline, and Rumors only continue to circulate on the status of Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder.

A plethora of names, teams and potential trade packages have followed the Suns in their pursuit to offload Crowder since the beginning of the season.

Yet the clock continues to tick on Phoenix and their desire to form a Championship roster – NBA Insider Shams Charania says the Suns could be in play for Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby:

