Phoenix Suns Rank High in Week 7 NBA Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns look pretty damn good.

The Suns currently sit atop the Western Conference at 13-6 and currently riding a four game winning streak. They’re currently tied for second in points differential with 6.8.

Phoenix is ​​set to take on the Kings, Bulls, Rockets and Spurs within the next seven days.

Heading into that stretch, here’s how some top sites across the web rank the Suns in Week 7:

Behind: Boston

The Phoenix Suns have had a couple of bad losses since Chris Paul went down with a heel injury (he’s missed the last seven games), but on balance, things appear headed in the right direction.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button