Phoenix Suns promote Jones to president of basketball operations, GM

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Suns announced that James Jones will be promoted to President of Basketball Operations, in addition to serving as General Manager.

Jones played for the Suns from 2005-2007 before rejoining the franchise as vice president of basketball operations in 2017. He was promoted to general manager in 2019 and was later honored as NBA Executive of the Year in 2021.

“In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every role he performed, from player to NBPA Treasurer to his roles in our front office, most recently as general manager,” Suns Interim Governor Sam Garvin said. “James has the unique ability to create and lead high-performing teams in basketball operations and his commitment to Collaborating with our business side, including at the C-level with partners like PayPal and Verizon, is second to none.”

Jones’ various successes alongside fellow staff include an undefeated NBA Bubble run (2020), consecutive playoff berths (2020-21, 2021-22), back-to-back Pacific Division titles (2020-21, 2021-22), a single -season franchise-record 64 regular season wins (2021-22), a franchise-record 18-game win streak (2021-22), a Western Conference title (2020-21), and the league’s best record since the start of the 2020-21 season.

“The collective efforts of our business and basketball operations have allowed us to provide an amazing atmosphere and best-in-class experience for our fans and community,” Jones said. “I remain excited about and dedicated to driving success for our Teams on and off the court.”

As his first move as manager, Jones hired Monty Williams as head coach. The Suns jumped from 19 wins to 34 in the two’s first season working together in 2019-2020 and went on to land 51 wins the following season and 64 victories a season ago that earned Williams NBA Coach of the Year honors.

