The Phoenix Suns again find themselves as one of the top teams in the league thanks to their Talent assembled, both via trade and drafting.

It’s not rare for teams to sell the farm in order to obtain top players and make a push for a title. It’s also not rare for teams to tank in order for better draft position, or even Meddle in the middle without sacrificing assets nor performance.

Yet it is rare for a team, considered to be one of the best in the NBA, to still have full control of their entire slew of draft picks moving forward.

That’s where the Suns come in.

After trading Picks for players such as Chris Paul and Torrey Craig, Phoenix were merely bystanders in the 2022 NBA Draft despite reported Rumors the Suns did their best to trade back into draft.

There’s also Rumors the Suns may look into obtaining a player such as Utah’s Bojan Bogdanovic, which may require Picks on top of players they’re looking to offload.

Yet for now, Phoenix has full control of their future with all their main guys, but Cameron Johnson locked into a second contract. ESPN’s Bobby Marks believes they’re in prime position moving forward.

“There are three notable teams — the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors — who have full control of their next seven first-round picks. That means each team could potentially trade up to four unprotected picks plus three pick swaps in a deal for a superstar to help put them over the top. All three were playoff teams a year ago and have rosters built for sustainable success.”

Phoenix has all of their first and second-round picks through the 2030 NBA Draft.

It’s a good feeling for general manager James Jones to have successfully pieced together his current roster while also having the flexibility to either still have the opportunity to remain in the pool for young Talent or offload Picks for even greater players in their efforts to Capture their first franchise championship.

