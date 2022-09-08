Phoenix Suns One of Few Top Teams to Control NBA Draft Assets

The Phoenix Suns again find themselves as one of the top teams in the league thanks to their Talent assembled, both via trade and drafting.

It’s not rare for teams to sell the farm in order to obtain top players and make a push for a title. It’s also not rare for teams to tank in order for better draft position, or even Meddle in the middle without sacrificing assets nor performance.

Yet it is rare for a team, considered to be one of the best in the NBA, to still have full control of their entire slew of draft picks moving forward.

