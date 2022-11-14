Phoenix Suns: New Uniforms and the NBA City Connect Landscape

Thursday morning the Phoenix Suns Unveiled their much anticipated Nike City Connect uniforms. The set was what many expected, a Native American inspired uniform “Honoring the 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona.”

The Suns rolled out a turquoise base jersey and shorts combination “…representing the ‘protective stone’ or ‘living stone.’ The turquoise color makes these Suns uniforms unique from the rest of the league as one of the only vibrant variants to the City Connect lineup in the NBA this season. The unique style has never been seen by the Suns franchise, a team defined by its purple and orange.

Phoenix Suns players were introduced to the new threads in the locker room along with a gifted piece of Native jewelry. The Native representation and education through this uniform presentation has been a monumental step for Native representation in the NBA, something the league details in an article about the specific elements in the uniform.

Many Suns fans online were perhaps Confused at the color combination of the uniforms. Since their release, fans across Twitter and Instagram have been more accepting once seeing them in person.

While the jersey doesn’t necessarily align with the traditional Phoenix Suns colors, an appreciation for the meaning of the jersey must be taken into consideration when looking at these uniforms in comparison with the rest of the league.

It is the only jersey honoring Native Tribes around the league and one of the only jerseys that truly represent the city connected aspect of the City Connect uniforms. While some jerseys may have a sharper look or be more popular in terms of sales, the Suns City Connect jerseys have some of the deepest meaning to them in the league.

One common gripe that fans online have about the jersey is the center crest being the Suns primary logo. While the logo doesn’t necessarily look awful, the implementation of the Native American Suns logo would have been intriguing and possibly more meaningful. Below is a mockup by @SunsUniTracker on Twitter.

The Suns plan to rock these uniforms 10 times this season. Home games Hosted by Gila River Casino will be known as “Original Celebration nights”. Attached below is the original Celebration nights schedule.

Other notable NBA City Connect uniforms

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks City Connect uniforms feature an “infinity black” backdrop with a scripted “Atlanta” on the chest in a “…modern Athletic script inspired by our city.” The jersey trim is a stripe combination of “electro peach and sunset haze.” This is a solid look while paying homage to the state of Georgia, the Peach State.

Boston Celtics

Honoring the late Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics will wear these sleek threads at the TD Garden 11 times (amount of rings Bill Russell won) this season. The Celtics use the same font as the logo of the barbecue restaurant Russell owned during the 1960’s in Boston. The side panels of the jersey have 11 Diamonds along the side, another nod to Russell. For a more detailed look into the uniform, Chris Creamer wrote a piece covering this uniform set.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will sport a blinged out new uniform this year for their City Connect edition. Paying Homage to the city’s hip-hop culture, the Grizzlies look features chrome trim, diamond design in the wordmark as well as big styled “MG” logo side panels “…embodying the big style and swag of Memphis and the team.” A fresh look to pair along side one of the league’s youngest teams.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will don some beautiful threads for this season’s City Connect uniform. Washington DC is known for its famous cheery blossoms that bloom every March. “The pink base of the uniform Highlights the Flower’s most iconic color…” The uniform creatively blends from “hot pink” to a cool, deep blue. The “bloom” theme is certainly one of the more distinct uniforms that will blossom on the floral themed court to pair.

The rest of the league

The NBA has now officially released all the City Connect uniforms for the season. Check them out below.

