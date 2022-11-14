Phoenix Suns: New Uniforms and the NBA City Connect Landscape

Thursday morning the Phoenix Suns Unveiled their much anticipated Nike City Connect uniforms. The set was what many expected, a Native American inspired uniform “Honoring the 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona.

The Suns rolled out a turquoise base jersey and shorts combination “…representing the ‘protective stone’ or ‘living stone.’ The turquoise color makes these Suns uniforms unique from the rest of the league as one of the only vibrant variants to the City Connect lineup in the NBA this season. The unique style has never been seen by the Suns franchise, a team defined by its purple and orange.

