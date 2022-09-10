Phoenix Suns’ New Jersey Leaked in NBA 2K23

The Phoenix Suns have looked good on the court in recent years, but you can make the argument their uniforms have always looked stylish thanks to a unique purple and orange combo.

Then, the Valley jerseys came to life and captured the hearts and wallets of everybody across the nation. Even those who weren’t fans of the Suns had to admit that those jerseys were some of the best in the league.

Bismack Biyombo

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button