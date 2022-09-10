Phoenix Suns: Mike D’Antoni Ranked as Top Ten Modern NBA Coach

Before the current Buzz in the Valley for the Phoenix Suns, Coach Mike D’Antoni was the mastermind behind the most exciting Phoenix basketball team after the turn of the century.

Guys such as Steve Nash, Raja Bell, Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire helped facilitate the exciting seven seconds or less offense that put many scoreboards out of business across the league.

From D’Antoni’s wiki page:

“D’Antoni won the NBA Coach of the Year Award after his Suns went 62–20 to finish first in the regular season. His style, dubbed “Seven Seconds or Less”, was described in a book of that name. Overall, his Suns won 50 or more games in four consecutive seasons, while Nash earned NBA MVP honors in 2005 and 2006. In addition to Nash, D’Antoni’s Suns also featured All-Star power forward Amar’e Stoudemire and high-flying All-Star small forward Shawn Marion. They made consecutive Appearances in the Western Conference Finals in 2005 and 2006, losing to the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.”

.

