Phoenix Suns Make Championship Contender Tier in NBA.com Rankings

The Phoenix Suns are indeed Championship contenders, at least in the eyes of NBA.com.

The Suns are likely one of the most highly debated teams as the offseason draws close to an ending, as their roster that has seen tremendous strides in the last two years still (for the most part) remains intact, although an offseason filled with drama brings many questions to Phoenix that simply won’t go away any time soon.

In NBA.com’s recent western conference preview, the Suns were one of four teams to fall in the “championship contenders” category, joining the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

“Two seasons ago, they won the West. Last season, they finished with the best record in the NBA. This season, they return the meat of that rotation, which means the Suns will have a major say in how the West is won, ” said Shaun Powell.

“Devin Booker has the ingredients to be an MVP finalist, Deandre Ayton isn’t sweating over his contract anymore and Mikal Bridges really wants that Kia Defensive Player of the Year award. Can Chris Paul keep defying age? Given the hike in competition in the West, the Suns will need to be better than the last two seasons in order to represent this June.”

The Warriors certainly look as if they’ll be strong contenders again, but questions indeed follow teams such as Denver and LA on their abilities, for different reasons.

Right below Phoenix in the “playoff contenders” category are the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans.

