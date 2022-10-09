Phoenix Suns Make Championship Contender Tier in NBA.com Rankings

The Phoenix Suns are indeed Championship contenders, at least in the eyes of NBA.com.

The Suns are likely one of the most highly debated teams as the offseason draws close to an ending, as their roster that has seen tremendous strides in the last two years still (for the most part) remains intact, although an offseason filled with drama brings many questions to Phoenix that simply won’t go away any time soon.

In NBA.com’s recent western conference preview, the Suns were one of four teams to fall in the “championship contenders” category, joining the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

