Phoenix Suns Labeled as One of NBA’s Biggest Disappointments Thus Far

The Phoenix Suns haven’t quite lived up to expectations halfway through the 2022-23 season.

Such is life for a team that made the 2021 NBA Finals before hitting a franchise-record 64 wins the following season.

Yet the postseason is the furthest thing for the Suns at this moment, as a barrage of injuries have tested Phoenix’s depth almost more than any other team in the league.

While the Suns battle to get back to over .500, Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of disappointments across the NBA, and to no surprise the Suns cracked the list:

Suns Labeled as One of NBA’s Biggest Disappointments Thus Far

“Some of what’s happened to the Phoenix Suns was foreseeable. Following an all-timer of a Game 7 no-show against the Dallas Mavericks in last year’s West semifinals, the Suns embarked on an offseason marred by Deandre Ayton’s awkward free agency, reports of Governor Robert Sarver’s workplace misconduct, demeaning treatment and use of racist language, and Jae Crowder’s disappearing act,” said Grant Hughes.

“Add an aging Chris Paul, and the downside for this group was visible for anyone willing to look hard enough. But also: A 2022 Finals appearance! Devin Booker! Mikal Bridges! Sixty-four wins in 2021-22!

“Nobody imagined the Suns’ floor could be quite this low.

“Injuries have ravaged Phoenix, knocking Paul, Ayton and Cameron Johnson out for extended stretches. Booker’s recurring groin issue, which currently has him on ice for the second time this season, is the kind of lingering malady that can recur, wrecking months at a time.

“The Suns currently sit under .500, Losers in 10 of their last 12 games, stuck in the messy play-in mix out west with plenty of room to slide further down the standings. Returns to health would go a long way toward righting Phoenix’s listing season, but given Paul’s decline and the team’s inability to turn Crowder’s empty rotation spot into something productive so far, it feels fair to say that the Suns are no longer part of the contender tier.

“Phoenix has Booker, Bridges and Ayton under team control for several more seasons, so all isn’t lost. But it might require a significant retooling, probably over the coming offseason, before the Suns rise again.”

The hope is Crowder eventually is moved and some scoring help is added to the roster. It’s not quite time to press the Panic button in Phoenix just yet, yet there’s no doubting that the Suns haven’t been up to par in the first half of the season.