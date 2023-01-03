Phoenix Suns Guard Chris Paul Hopes Carmelo Anthony Returns To The NBA Soon

The Phoenix Suns battled the New York Knicks on Monday night, eventually falling to the Knicks 102-83 to lose their sixth of their previous seven games.

After the game, Suns guard Chris Paul was asked about future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony and his potential return to the NBA.

Paul thinks his good friend Anthony still has some gas in his tank and deserves to return. With his talent and caliber, he has emerged as one of the greatest shooters of his generation.

“Melo is one of the best to ever play the game,” Paul said of Anthony via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “I’m obviously biased and hope he’s in the league soon because somebody of that caliber, with that ability, with the heart that he has, and the stuff he’s done for the game — he should be able to walk off the court when he’s ready.”

Last month, Anthony spoke with ESPN’s Malika Andrews during a basketball game that featured his son Kiyan Anthony and Bronny James. Anthony shared that he still wants to play in the league.

“I want to be [in the NBA]. I love the game. But I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control. So I can sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be and I accept that. I’m at peace with that,” said Anthony to Malika Andrews.

“I would love to play. I’m still in the gym every single day. If the opportunity presents itself, it presents itself. But it’s not something I’m pressing about.

Last season for the Los Angeles Lakers, they played 69 games and averaged 26.0 minutes per night. Melo averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 boards on 44.1 percent shooting for the Lakers.

Last year, Melo was linked to four teams, which included Phoenix according to Bally Sports’ Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

