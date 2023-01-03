Phoenix Suns Guard Chris Paul Hopes Carmelo Anthony Returns To The NBA Soon

The Phoenix Suns battled the New York Knicks on Monday night, eventually falling to the Knicks 102-83 to lose their sixth of their previous seven games.

After the game, Suns guard Chris Paul was asked about future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony and his potential return to the NBA.

Paul thinks his good friend Anthony still has some gas in his tank and deserves to return. With his talent and caliber, he has emerged as one of the greatest shooters of his generation.

