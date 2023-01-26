Phoenix Suns Guard Cam Payne Wins December NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Phoenix Suns PG Cameron Payne was awarded the league’s NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of December.

Below is the following press release from the team:

“The NBA today announced Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne as the NBA Cares Community Assist Award Winner for the month of December in recognition of his commitments to philanthropy during NBA Cares Season of Giving and mentorship for youth. Each month of the regular season the award recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities.

