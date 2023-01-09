Phoenix Suns Fall to Bottom Half of NBA Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns can’t catch a break.

The team has lost six consecutive games and are without a good chunk of their starting lineup due to injuries. They’re below .500 for the first time all season and have yet to land a trade for Jae Crowder.

Things are Gloomy around the Suns at the moment, and that’s reflected in power rankings across the league:

“The Suns have shown everybody just how valuable Devin Booker is. This latest stretch, in which they’ve free-fallen down the standings, is all because Booker hurt his groin. The Suns are 4-14 in their last 18 games. They ‘re 2-10 when Booker doesn’t play this season, and that doesn’t even include the Christmas game when he played four minutes and left with the groin injury. The Suns could have hit the over if Booker hadn’t gotten hurt . But they have pretty much no chance now unless Chris Paul turns back the clock.”

