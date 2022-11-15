Phoenix Suns Fall Out of Top Five in NBA.com Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns just finished a road trip that was anything but impressive or resembled their true colors.

Yet you are what your record shows, and the Suns are 8-5 to start the year after a 1-3 stint away from the Footprint Center.

Phoenix, still without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, fell to No. 6 in NBA.com’s power rankings for this week.

“The Suns were relatively healthy last season. Their top six guys (their starters plus Cam Johnson) missed an average of 14.3 games and they had at least four of the six in 75 of 82. This season, one of those six guys (Jae Crowder) hasn’t been with the team, another (Johnson) is out for an extended period after knee surgery, and a third (Chris Paul) has missed the last 2 1/2 games with heel soreness.

“They still have Devin Booker, whose numbers are almost identical to the ones he put up last season. And Mikal Bridges had a big game (31 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals) in Minnesota on Wednesday. He was doing the usual stuff – attacking the seams of the defense, running the floor, and deflecting passes – but also making some nice passes of his own.

“Bridges is one of five players who’ve shot 50% or better on at least 75 2-point attempts, 40% or better on at least 25 3-point attempts, and 85% or better on at least 25 free throw attempts.

“But the Suns’ depth is being tested early. Cam Payne has shot much better than he did last season and has totaled 45 points (shooting 9-for-19 from 3-point range) and 12 assists over his two starts.

“But the Suns’ latest starting lineup – with Payne and Torrey Craig in place of Paul and Johnson – has been outscored by 27 points (29.8 per 100 possessions) in 52 total minutes over the last three games. Most of that damage (minus -23 in 25 1/2 minutes) was done as the Suns lost in Orlando (with Booker and Bridges combining to shoot 9-for-32) on Friday.”

Phoenix finished behind Boston, Milwaukee, Portland, Denver and Utah.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsFN for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Suns Collapse in Loss to Heat

Kevin Durant to Phoenix Rumors Not Cooling Down

NBA Scout: LeBron to Phoenix Makes Sense

Comparing New Suns Uniforms to Rest of NBA