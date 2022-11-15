Phoenix Suns Fall Out of Top Five in NBA.com Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns just finished a road trip that was anything but impressive or resembled their true colors.

Yet you are what your record shows, and the Suns are 8-5 to start the year after a 1-3 stint away from the Footprint Center.

Phoenix, still without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, fell to No. 6 in NBA.com’s power rankings for this week.

“The Suns were relatively healthy last season. Their top six guys (their starters plus Cam Johnson) missed an average of 14.3 games and they had at least four of the six in 75 of 82. This season, one of those six guys (Jae Crowder) hasn’t been with the team, another (Johnson) is out for an extended period after knee surgery, and a third (Chris Paul) has missed the last 2 1/2 games with heel soreness.

