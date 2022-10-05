Phoenix Suns Expected to Draw Record Price for NBA Team, per Report

More than two weeks ago, Sun and Mercury owner Robert Sarver announced he was searching for potential bidders in the sale of the Phoenix-based basketball franchises.

As the process heats up with potential contenders, one investment bank official believes the sale of the Suns will result in an astronomical price tag, especially considering the influences associated with Purchasing the team.

“It’ll be the highest price ever paid for an NBA team,” one investment bank official said, per ESPN.

The highest price ever paid for an NBA team is the $2.35 billion Joe Tsai paid to purchase the Nets in 2019. Previously, Tilman Fertitta bought the Rockets for $2.2 billion in 2017, and Steve Ballmer bought the Clippers for $2 billion in 2014.

