Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker Named No. 1 Shooting Guard in NBA GM Poll
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has ascended into one of the best players in the league since first arriving on the scene in 2015.
Heading into his eighth season, he’s accomplished quite a lot, most recently inking another max contract while building his portfolio with an All-NBA first team nod as well.
In an Anonymous poll of NBA general managers, Booker was voted as the best shooting guard in the league.
Booker received 45% of the votes, with Luka Doncic (28%) and Stephen Curry (17%) falling behind. Bradley Beal, James Harden and Jayson Tatum.
Last season, Harden was the top vote-getter with 63% of GM’s voting.
Booker set career-highs in average points (26.8), rebounds (5), steals (1.1) and three-point percentage (38.3%) last season.
