Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker Named No. 1 Shooting Guard in NBA GM Poll

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has ascended into one of the best players in the league since first arriving on the scene in 2015.

Heading into his eighth season, he’s accomplished quite a lot, most recently inking another max contract while building his portfolio with an All-NBA first team nod as well.

In an Anonymous poll of NBA general managers, Booker was voted as the best shooting guard in the league.

Best SG NBA Anonymous Poll

