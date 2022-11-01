Phoenix Suns Climb The Athletic’s NBA Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns are hot.

Beginning their season 5-1, the Suns have managed to play some of the best basketball in the league while taking down some of the best teams in that process, as the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers have all fallen victim to Devin Booker and company.

Next up for Phoenix is ​​the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, who are 4-3 on the season so far.

Before that action gets started, The Athletic just dropped their freshest batch of power rankings, and the Suns managed to climb two spots in the “championship contenders” category, falling only behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

