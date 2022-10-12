Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul, Devin Booker Land on Top 25 NBA Guard List

There’s no denying how good the Phoenix Suns’ backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker is.

Paul, dubbed “The Point God” for a reason, has taken over the Valley and propelled a Suns team to the next level with him at the helm. Devin Booker has transformed himself into one of the league’s top scorers on a nightly basis.

On Bleacher Report’s Top 25 Guards list, both players ranked highly prior to the start of the season:

Chris Paul, Devin Booker Land on Top 25 NBA Guard List

Well. 13: Chris Paul

“Predicting where Paul finishes this season is tricky, given the future Hall of Famer will turn 38 in May. For now, he deserves our respect as one of the best floor generals in the league today.

“Paul led the NBA in assists per game last season (10.8) for the fifth time in his career but just the first since 2014-15 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s one of the league’s best clutch performers and fadeaway elbow-jumper artists who can still get after it defensively. Perhaps no player understands the game more than Paul at this point, and he will continue to lean on his mental fortitude even more as he enters his 18th season.

—Greg Swartz

Well. 5: Devin Booker

“Devin Booker just finished fourth on the MVP ballot, and yet, it still feels like his stardom is being somewhat repressed.

“Not enough appreciation is shown for the bankability of Booker’s scoring. There is a reason the Suns unraveled in the second of the Playoffs when the Mavericks reformatted their entire defense to harass him. Among 278 players to clear at least 30 touches per game last season , he placed first in points per touch. And he ranked fourth in this same category for 2019-20 and 2020-21.

“There is also an underappreciation for the passes he throws once he gets downhill. The Suns would do well to give him more floor-general reps in the half court—particularly given the state of this year’s bench.”

—Dan Favale

For the full list, you can click here.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook, subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsFN for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Suns Are Betting Favorites to Win Division

Game Recap: Suns Fall to Nuggets

Deandre Ayton Clears Rumors of Relationship With Monty Williams

Three Predictions for Suns’ 2022-23 Season

Report: Jae Crowder Potentially Going to Hawks

What Jock Landale Brings to the Table After Impressive Preseason Run

Suns SG Devin Booker Absent in NBA Top Ten Rankings

Mikal Bridges Enjoying Phillies Playoff Success

Injuries Leave Opportunities for Suns Bench

Chris Paul, Other Suns Featured in Redeem Team Documentary