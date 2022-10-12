Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul, Devin Booker Land on Top 25 NBA Guard List

There’s no denying how good the Phoenix Suns’ backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker is.

Paul, dubbed “The Point God” for a reason, has taken over the Valley and propelled a Suns team to the next level with him at the helm. Devin Booker has transformed himself into one of the league’s top scorers on a nightly basis.

On Bleacher Report’s Top 25 Guards list, both players ranked highly prior to the start of the season:

Chris Paul, Devin Booker Land on Top 25 NBA Guard List

Chris Paul Devin Booker

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button