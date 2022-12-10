Phoenix Suns Center Bismack Biyombo Labeled One of NBA’s Best Rim-Protectors

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo doesn’t exactly stuff the box score.

Playing behind Deandre Ayton and often splitting minutes with Jock Landale, it’s a tall task.

Biyombo is averaging a career-low in minutes (11.8) and rebounds (3.3) per night. His average of three points barely missed the mark, too.

However, he still proves his worth when on the floor. Biyombo’s physical presence provides a strong spark considering his role in the rotation.

He also happens to be one of the league’s best rim protectors.

In a recent piece done by Bleacher Report, Biyombo came in at No. 8 in the list. Guys such as Brook Lopez, Domantas Sabonis and Ivica Zubac placed ahead of him.

Here’s what Dan Favale offered on Phoenix’s rim-stuffer.

Well. 8: Bismack Biyombo

Points Saved at the Rim: 28.14

“OK then!



“Bismack Biyombo is not here thanks to significant volume. The 66 shots he has contested around the basket rank outside the top 90. The success rate he allows is just so freaking low it doesn’t matter.



“Of those 96 players to challenge as many attempts at the rim, Biyombo places first in opponent field-goal percentage (43.9). The 0.88 points per shot he allows at the iron isn’t merely the top mark on this list, it is the best among 290-plus players who have faced 25 or more attempts from point-blank range.



“Whether Biyombo’s spot inside this shindig holds is debatable. He only recently became a semi-staple in the rotation, and Phoenix Suns head Coach Monty Williams has both Deandre Ayton and Jock Landale at his disposal.



“Even so, Biyombo deserves a perfectly placed fist bump for holding down the fort. He isn’t just sending back or deterring shots while camping out around the basket. He runs the floor hard and can smother bigs and combo forwards who think they’ re quick enough to get by him from the outside in.”

Biyombo has recorded a block in three-of-four games this month.