Phoenix Suns Center Bismack Biyombo Labeled One of NBA’s Best Rim-Protectors

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo doesn’t exactly stuff the box score.

Playing behind Deandre Ayton and often splitting minutes with Jock Landale, it’s a tall task.

Biyombo is averaging a career-low in minutes (11.8) and rebounds (3.3) per night. His average of three points barely missed the mark, too.

However, he still proves his worth when on the floor. Biyombo’s physical presence provides a strong spark considering his role in the rotation.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button