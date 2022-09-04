Phoenix Suns’ Cameron Johnson Goes Top Ten in 2019 NBA Re-Draft

The Phoenix Suns were first met with questions when they selected forward Cameron Johnson in 2019.

Yet since then, Johnson has proven himself worthy of a contract extension and will likely find himself as a starter this year in Phoenix.

Initially picked at No. 11 in the 2019 NBA Draft, B/R’s re-draft has Johnson going at No. 9 with the following explanation:

“Three years after mild outcry over Cameron Johnson going 11th in the original draft, he now finds himself two spots closer to the top.

“The 26-year-old is closer to his prime than a lot of his peers. But even if he doesn’t have much more developmental runway, he’s proven to be a high-end floor spacer and solid positional defender.

“Johnson has played 4,422 regular-season minutes, averaged 2.1 Threes per game and posted a 57.0 effective field-goal percentage throughout his career. Only seven players have matched or exceeded all three marks over the same span.

“Johnson’s size (6’8½” with a 6’10” wingspan) makes him an easy plug-and-play option for switch-heavy defensive schemes, too.”

Johnson was picked one spot ahead of Matisse Thybulle and fell just behind Keldon Johnson in B/R’s article.

Even as a sixth man, Johnson’s impact undoubtedly played a role in helping Phoenix reach the heights they’ve hit in the last two seasons. The Suns are hoping for more in an expanded role heading into 2022-23.

For those curious, the top three order of the re-draft went to Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Darius Garland.

