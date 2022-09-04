Phoenix Suns’ Cameron Johnson Goes Top Ten in 2019 NBA Re-Draft

The Phoenix Suns were first met with questions when they selected forward Cameron Johnson in 2019.

Yet since then, Johnson has proven himself worthy of a contract extension and will likely find himself as a starter this year in Phoenix.

Initially picked at No. 11 in the 2019 NBA Draft, B/R’s re-draft has Johnson going at No. 9 with the following explanation:

“Three years after mild outcry over Cameron Johnson going 11th in the original draft, he now finds himself two spots closer to the top.

“The 26-year-old is closer to his prime than a lot of his peers. But even if he doesn’t have much more developmental runway, he’s proven to be a high-end floor spacer and solid positional defender.

