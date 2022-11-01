Phoenix selects artist for Adams Street mural

INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

Kayla Newnam has been selected to create a mural in downtown Phoenix that is supposed to exemplify the city’s “diversity, culture and vitality.”

Phoenix partnered with Downtown Phoenix Inc. and Artlink Inc. to select a local artist to create a 190-by-10-foot mural on Adams Street, near the entrance of the Phoenix Convention Center.

“Kayla’s artwork highlights not just downtown but the beauty all around the city,” Mitch Menchaca, executive director of the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, said.

Phoenix will be hosting major city-wide events over the next few years, including fan activities for the NFL 2023 Super Bowl LVII, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four and the 2026 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

The city/arts partnership will help celebrate Phoenix’s “festive and diverse culture by incorporating a large-scale mural on the side of the Regency Garage on Adams Street that will welcome Residents and visitors downtown,” city officials said in a release.

The mural will be completed before the Super Bowl in February.

Forty-seven artist and artist team submissions were received, and eight artists were selected to advance as finalists.

Each finalist was paid an honorarium to create a concept that would “highlight the city’s diversity, culture and vitality while engaging Phoenix Residents and visitors in a meaningful way,” officials said.

Newnam has produced several public art projects in the central Phoenix area, including “Not Another Bird Mural” on Roosevelt Street and “Desert Connection” for Wexford Science + Technology in the 850 PBC building on the Phoenix Biomedical Campus.

There will be two opportunities for the public to participate in a Community Paint Day to create the mural.

People of all ages are invited to join Newnam from 10 am until noon on Saturday or Sunday, Nov. 5-6.

There is a limit of 50 people each day. RSVP required at www.kaylanewnam.com.