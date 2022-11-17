Phoenix Rising soccer stadium moving to central Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Rising soccer team is moving to Phoenix.

The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a multi-year lease of land for Phoenix Rising FC’s stadium and training facility.

The new facility will be located at 3801 East Washington Street, adjacent to the Phoenix Park ‘n Swap.

“Phoenix Rising is the Ultimate fan experience attracting Residents from all over the valley,” said Phoenix Councilmember Carlos Garcia. “Their move to Phoenix will not only centrally locate the stadium but also bring economic value to the city. I am thrilled to welcome them to District 8. I can’t wait to cheer them on alongside my family and District 8 residents.”

Officials say the club’s current stadium at Wild Horse Pass will be transferred to the new location during the off-season.

Rising plans to host its 2023 home opener and season at the new site beginning in March of 2023.

“This move will allow us to immediately upgrade our gameday fan experience, which has always been our top priority,” said Phoenix Rising FC Governor Bill Kraus. “Accessibility to the site is excellent and there will be opportunities to create partnerships with the small businesses at Phoenix Park ‘n Swap. We have so much respect for the hundreds of business owners who operate there and the thousands of customers they serve every week.”

Rising’s 2023 regular season will kick off in March and run through October. For ticket information, click here, or call/text 623-594-9606.